REI Co-op Has a Bunch of Gear & Apparel Going for Up to 30% off in Its Holiday Sale

You can even save on full-price items when using this exclusive discount code and becoming a member.

ByJoe Tilleli
For the outdoorsy folk out there, please turn your attention to REI Co-op. The outlet known for all kinds of outdoor adventuring gear and apparel is having a major holiday sale where you can save up to 30%. The sale is active from now through Monday, November 24, so start perusing as soon as possible.

Holiday Sale | Up to 30% off | REI Co-op
Members Only | 20% off | REI Co-op | Promo Code HOLIDAY2025

Members can save even more. Using the code HOLIDAY2025 will grant you 20% off one full-price item, so you can save on even the stuff exempt from the sale.

Explore limited-time deals on backpacks, shell jackets, hoodies, trekking poles, and so much more. Even if you're not much of a hiker, there is still some great apparel here that will keep you warm through the colder months, whether that's just standing outside at your kid's soccer game or while you're shoveling snow off the driveway.

Shop REI Co-op


