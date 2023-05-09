It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Kick Back With 49% Off This Patio Lounger at Wayfair

Relax on this elegant lounger. It's $305, down from $600.

Erin O'Brien
Take 49% off this delightfully cozy patio lounger at Wayfair.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

We’re pretty set on normal patio chairs—your Adirondack chairs, your pool float lounger. Heck, we’ve even given you outdoor lighting suggestions for ambiance. Now, we present you this 49% off daybed lounger, the centerpiece of your patio setup. Big enough for two—or one if you’re sprawling out—with four included cushions for maximum comfort.

Naomie 52'’ Wide Outdoor Patio Daybed with Cushions | $305 | 49% Off | Wayfair

Some nice-to-know facts: the wicker and fabric construction is water resistant, UV fade resistant, and mildew resistant. The cushions bounce back easily after sitting for a while too. All of that means it’ll last you through the season and into next year. If you’re down to make a small investment to finish the patio, well, here’s your chance.

