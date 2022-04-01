Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription | $20 | Stack Social

Modern life involves a lot of giving out your private number as a matter of course. It’s not what most people want to do, but it’s necessary. Well, no actually, it isn’t. You can avoid it by grabbing yourself a Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription from StackSocial for $20. This subscription allows you to mask your real phone number when making calls or sending texts, and it allows you to use things like Craigslist without worries. You get complete control over how the call forwarding works, can choose from a variety of area codes, and can still use Wi-Fi or data too to avoid extra charges.