uahpet Battery Operated Cat Water Fountain | $30 | 36% Off | Ama zon

Just as you need to stay hydrated, your pet does too! This delightful, cordless water fountain is just 3 6% off at Amazon right now, an d it’s one of the more sleek-looking pet fountains on the market. The water begins to move by motion-sensor, so once your cat enters the vicinity, it’ll dispense fresh water for them. A six-layer filtration system makes sure your cat’s drinking clean water, every time—and the water pump system works the same as a human coffee machine. Plus, it dissembles to clean easily, so you won’t skip the wash. It’s a delightful addition to your home : and among the top rated dog and cat fountains on Amazon. Grab while it’s on sale and stay hydrated!