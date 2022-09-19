Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) (Interstellar Gray) | $45 | Amazon

It never hurts to be able to increase the battery life on our devices. Anker has a pretty cool magnetic battery that can not only wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 or 13, but double as a stand. The magnetic back snaps right into place on your phone and the built-in kickstand can fold right out when you want to put your phone down on the desk but maintain a comfortable viewing angle. It’s even compatible with magnetic cases. So how much extra battery life are we talking? Well, depending on your specific iPhone 12 or 13 model, you’re looking at adding between half and nearly a full charge. And you can do that for $15 off. The discount is available for the misty blue and interstellar gray options.