Keep Your Hands Warm on the Slopes With These Heated Gloves for 21% off

Ski or snow with these rechargeable outdoor winter heated gloves.

Joe Tilleli
Heated Snow Gloves | $79 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

It’s ski and snowboard season which means its time to bundle up and hit the mountain. The one problem is when it gets cold enough, it can feel like no gloves or mittens can get the job done warming up our fingers. They might just need a little extra help. These gloves come equipped with a built-in battery-powered heater. You’ll be able to keep your hands warm and toasty for up to 8 hours at a time. They’re also touchscreen compatible with the index finger and thumb so you won’t need to take them off in the cold. You can score yourself a pair for 21% off.

