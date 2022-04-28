Care Touch Lens Wipes and Microfiber Cloths | $14 | Amazon | Promo: 15GBDN88



Keeping screens and lenses clean is a huge pain in the butt. There’s always a smear or a smudge that you can’t shift, and that’s probably because you’re not using the right tools for the job. The good news is that you can buy these Care Touch lens Wipes and Microfiber Cloths for $14 today using the promo code 15GBDN88. This pack comes with 200 wrapped cleaning wipes and six premium microfiber cloths. It means that you’ll be able to rely on these things to clean all of your lenses for a fair while to come.