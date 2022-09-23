FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker | $45 | Amazon



Fitness is 50% effort, 50% knowing that you’re actually doing something. Well, the math might be off there, but the general idea is still good, because it really helps to know you’re actually burning calories and tracking that when you’re trying to stay or get into shape, and this FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker will help you out there with 25% off at $45. The FITVII Slim Fitness Tracker can track your blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen, keep an eye on your sleep patterns, check how many calories you’re burning every day, and has multiple different sports modes to make sure you’re tracking things accurately. It even has different watch faces and ca n let you know about calls and messages or the weather.