Smart Press Heating Cup Coaster | $26 | StackSocial



Are you forever looking for a way to keep your morning cup of Joe warm? Do you keep making new coffee so you can have a hot cup? Well, stop. You don’t have to. Pick up a Smart Press Heating Cup Coaster, just $26 at StackSocial, and keep your hot beverages hot for hours. The coasters are compatible with mugs, teapots, cans, baby bottles, cartons, and more. They can be turned on for 24 hours or more, and have a special built-in 8-hour automatic shutdown in case you forget and leave one on, too. Choose from pink or green round coasters, and then place them all over your home wherever you find yourself wishing for warm coffee. Warm coffee is self-care. Trust me.