Booty Wipes for Women (60 Count) | $13 | Amazon



Booty Wipes for Women (320 Count) | $19 | Amazon

Booty Wipes for Men (320 Count) | $19 | Amazon

No reason to be shy about it—we’ve all been in a situation where a Booty Wipe would really come in handy. Whether you have some unexpected digestive issues on a date or you’re five days into a stuffy road trip, these wipes will keep you and your backside sparkling clean. They come in individually wrapped packs of 60 or flip-top reusable containers of 80, all 25–4 0% off today. I lived in a camper van with my boyfriend for over a year, and these things saved my life (and our relationship) more than a few times. They’re good for more than just the booty, and have aloe vera and vitamin E that’ll keep your skin nourished. Happy wiping!