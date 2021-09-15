Nocciola 5 pcs Crinkle Dog Squeaky Toys |$17| Amazon



There is nothing like coming home to our doggies jumping up and down excited to see us. Sometimes we are a little too tired to have an extended playtime with them. That’s when these colorful friends come into play. These happy little aides come with 9 squeakers and a crinkle from head to tail to keep your pets entertained for hours. The toys are soft and pretty well built. They will also assist in cleaning your dog’s teeth so you don’t have to struggle to brush them. Another plus about these squeaky pals is they are proven to help maintain puppy anxieties. So not only will your dog be having fun, they have a friend that can help them feel safe and relaxed. Save 29% today on these toys for all dogs, big and small.