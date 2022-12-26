We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Redliro Electric Treadmill | $266 | Amazon

Do you ever feel like you’re just walking along in life but never truly going anywhere? Now you can feel that way on purpose with this foldable, ultra-convenient treadmill. Don’t think you have space for a treadmill? This one can be stored in a closet or under a bed when it’s not being used. It’s easy to assemble and features 12 preset programs to spice up your exercise routine. Break up the monotony of working from home by taking a stroll and save almost $100 off the original price while you do it.