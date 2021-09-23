Laptop Cooling Pad | $30 | Amazon



Sometimes your laptop needs a little extra help when it comes to avoiding getting too hot. If you’re doing a lot of heavy tasks, you might find that your particular model gets a little steamy. Pick up this Laptop Cooling Pad at Amazon for just $30 to avoid all that, keep your lap chilled, and look cool while doing all that. This pad comes with 5 different kinds of height adjustments, a small LCD screen and button control panel for wind speeds and swapping through modes, and blue LED lights to spruce things up a bit. It’s a great-looking fan that would look good paired with a gaming computer, and you’ll absolutely want to give it a try if overheating is even a small concern.