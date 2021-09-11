ASUS Chromebook CX1 | $180 | Amazon



A Chromebook is the perfect tool to bring along with you anywhere. Just in case you need to quickly access important information. Whether its for school or for work, this machine packs a punch in a small package. With an 11.6 HD NanoE dge display. Y ou will also be able to enjoy you favorite videos in high quality. With an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, you will be able to rip through the tasks at hand. Assisted with 32 GB of eMMC memory and 4 GB of ram to help along the way. The spill-resistant keyboard is a great addition to this very durable Chromebook . Just incase you are enjoying your show a little to much and forget to pay attention to your beverage. Along with being a m ilitary grade standard MIL- STD 810H US (super tough cookie). 12 hours of battery life is always a plus when you are on the run. Save 22% today on your new personal assistant.