Charcuterie Set | $51 | Amazon

Theres no reason you can’t just take a blackened-with-age baking pan and some steak knives to serve up your fancy cheese, but for $51, you might as well have your dinner party look the part with this terrifically fancy charcuterie kit. All the stuff you could want to make sure you’re preparing and serving your cheese is here, from fancy knives to serving forks. It even comes with little slate label s so you can make sure everyone knows what each cheese is when you serve it. Next time you’re planning on having some friends over to eat adult Lunchables, they’ll be so enamored they won’t even notice all the cheese crumbles in your beard or the fact that you ate half of it!