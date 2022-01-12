DeWalt 20V Oscillating Tool | $99 | Amazon

I often wonder if there is one person who buys all of these DeWalt tools we post deals of , and just has like twenty of the included kit bags—every single one of them comes with one. What do you do with them? I mean, sure, store the tool, but do you just have like a shelf with nothing but nearly-identical black and yellow tool bags? Anyway, here’s another deal on a DeWalt tool—this time, it’s a 20V oscillating tool for $99. Usually $179 on Amazon, this tool has been marked down by $80. It has a 3-speed motor, an LED for when you’re cutting and sanding in the dark, and it includes an extra 20V MAX lithium ion battery and charger , compatible with any tool so labeled. Oh, and of course, it comes with that sick black and yellow tool bag. If you don’t have an oscillating tool in your life, now is the time to save good money on a solid one.