Join the Free-to-Play Military MMO War Thunder Today

This WWII-based vehicular combat game puts players in the cockpit and driver’s seat of a variety of aviation, armored vehicles, and naval crafts from the early 20th century. You and your friends can squad up to take part in huge battles from the land to the air to the sea. Reenact real battles such as

It’s cross-platform so you can play with your buddies regardless of whether they are on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. IT even has support for VR or you can remotely play on just your phone.

War Thunder | Free-to-Play | Gaijin Entertainment

This game is over a decade old but is continuing to get new updates that add new vehicles on a regular basis. Right now, the game is celebrating the Norwegian Air Force in its current aviation event. You can pilot a special version of the F-5A fighter with unique details nicknamed the “Freedom Fighter”—active from February 6 until February 24. You can earn mission points in air battles to unlock new stages and receive rewards for your efforts.

War Thunder is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with the MK-IX “Valentine” tank returning for a limited time along with special decorations—including a love-themed neon decal.