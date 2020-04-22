Image : Unsplash

Style Girlfriend Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives. Prev Next View All

While Jimmy Fallon has been getting all the talk show hosting from home-love for his very cute kids and insane indoor slide, I’ve been keeping a close eye on another Jimmy’s online show.

Advertisement

Namely, Jimmy Kimmel on what he’s dubbed “Formal Fridays.” The LA-based late-night host has been showing up for his online “minilogues” all suited up...just for the hell of it, basically.

As the Jimmy Kimmel Live host put it in his March 20 streaming episode, “The idea is to get dressed up as if you are going somewhere even though you’re going nowhere.”

Image : YouTube

Advertisement

Sounds like a nice bit of escapism right now, doesn’t it?

If you want to be reminded of what it feels like to look and feel totally put together, consider making this Friday a “Formal Friday” with one of the dressy pieces below. Kimmel would approve.

Napoli Slim Fit Solid Wool Suit Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Burrow's Modular Index Wall Shelves Can Be Assembled 'In Just 15... Read on The Inventory

Jimmy Kimmel is a great example of someone who looks extra sharp in a suit because its structure gives him more structure, making him look more lean and fit.



If you were looking for a new suit before *waves arms* all this hit, consider Suitsupply. The Amsterdam-based retailer is continuing to expand their brick and mortar footprint in the U.S., but for those without a store nearby, a limited selection of the modern-cut, relatively affordable suiting is now available online at Nordstrom.

Italian Knit Blazer in Navy Graphic : Style Girlfriend / The Inventory ( Bonobos )

Advertisement

I hear from so many guys who buy this in one color and wind up going back for another (and another). The unconstructed, two-button jacket goes from the airport to a meeting to drinks with ease.



It has some flex to it, ensuring you look suave and cool while feeling soft and cozy.

Dawson Vegan Suede Horsebit Driver Graphic : Style Girlfriend ( Kenneth Cole )

Advertisement

At this point, just putting on shoes makes your body go, ‘Where are we headed, the Ritz?!’ These horse-bit drivers from Kenneth Cole feel comfortable on your feet while suggesting to the world (aka, your pet) you have somewhere to go, even though you obviously don’t.



The powder blue pair is *chef’s kiss* and would go nicely with that navy Bonobos blazer with the patch pockets, though I bet you’d surprise yourself with how much mileage you’d get out of the moss green style, too.

Barberis Fiore Blue Tie Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

Remember ties?



This red and blue plaid tie is part of The Tie Bar’s collection of higher-end neckwear hailing from the Vitale Barberis wool mill in Italy. Dating back to 1663, the family-run mill produces fabrics for brands and retailers turning out textile at a much, much higher pricetag. At under $40, this tie will have you tagging in on #FormalFriday for a song.

Button-Up Knit Polo Graphic : Style Girlfriend

Advertisement

A button-up polo in a luxe knit is a great way to telegraph formality in the spring and warm weather months without going for a full suit. It’s got a Mad Men on the weekend-vibe that nevertheless looks fresh, modern, and relevant today.



Italian Wool Slim-Fit Dinner Jacket Graphic : Style Girlfriend / The Inventory

Advertisement

Ludlow Slim-fit dinner jacket in Italian wool | $525 | J.Crew

Do you need an off-white dinner jacket? Absolutely not. Is this the time to buy one? Maybe?!

If your post-pandemic social calendar includes black-tie weddings aplenty, you may want to spring for your formalwear as sales start to roll in.

Advertisement

Wear this J.Crew dinner jacket with black tuxedo pants that may already be in your closet and meet your partner (or yourself) a martini in the kitchen this (Formal) Friday.