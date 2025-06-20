JBL's Waterproof Charge 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Is a Total Steal at StackSocial

We're not used to seeing huge open-box deals on 2025 tech, so this StackSocial offer jumped off the page right away. Take $60 off the price of the JBL Charge 6 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker right now and bring it home for just $140. The JBL Charge 6 is the perfect size to bring anywhere you want to listen to music delivered with JBL's famous quality sound, and the IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating means you can bring it along secure in the knowledge that a sudden downpour won't spell doom for your new speaker.

This is the latest iteration of JBL's Charge speaker, long renowned for incredible sound, easy portability, durable construction, and long battery life. It has a built-in handle strap for easy carrying, although at just 3 pounds in weight it would be an easy carry regardless. It can be controlled with the JBL app in iOS or Android, and has the JBL PartyBoost feature that allows you to daisy-chain it with other compatible JBL speakers to maximize the sound. The "open box" designation simply means it was likely excess inventory, and this model is certified to be in brand-new condition with zero cosmetic flaws and 100% battery health. So even though the outer packaging could be slightly dinged up, the JBL Charge 6 speaker inside is in pristine condition, which makes this $140 deal at StackSocial a true steal.