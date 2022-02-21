Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones | $279 | Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are back to their typical sale price of $279, bringing great noise cancellation and, as the name implies, excellent comfort with them. These are Bluetooth 5.1 over-ear headphones that offer 24 hours of battery life and a roughly 30ft range. They also take a cue from Apple’s AirPods Pro and offer what they call quiet and aware modes: in quiet, noise cancellation is working at full blast (so to speak) and in aware mode, they gobble up sound from around you and baby bird it into your ears so that you can be fully aware of your surroundings while you listen to your media. If history is any indication, this sale won’t last long, so it’d be a good idea to grab these up right now if you’ve been thinking about it.