Photo : Jacques Slade

If you’re even casually into sneakers, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one of Jacques Slade’s videos in your YouTube recommendations. Maybe you’re even a fan of his already—after all, Slade is one of the most popular personalities in sneaker YouTube or even sneaker media at large.

Is it because of how long he’s been in the game? His access to exclusive drops before any other media personalities have them? If you ask me, Jacques is at the top of the game and remains there simply because he comes off as a nice guy. He doesn’t talk about sneakers in language cloaked in hypebeast terminology or posturing. Rather, he’s got an infectiously nerdy air about him, his passion for the sneaker game (and at times, tech, video games, and film) shining through with every video he puts out. The dude doesn’t just tell you a shoe is cool—he tells you what’s cool about it, how its tech works, and why you should care, but never seems to put any pressure on viewers to share his opinions.

I had the chance to catch up with Jacques over the holidays and found him refreshing. His answers were often as unconventional as you might expect, providing great insight for beginner sneakerheads and long-tenured collectors alike.



Graphic : Tres Dean

“I honestly feel like that’s the new standard for lifestyle golf shoes. It’s a really good silhouette, it works well—it gives me the sneaker essence but then it’s also cleated so it’s legit in that regard. I don’t know how pros feel about it, but as a guy who’s just trying to play bogey golf it’s a good vibe.”



The Shoe Everyone Is Sleeping On | Nike ISPA Road Warrior

Graphic : Tres Dean

“I know it’s not going to be a widely adopted shoe but I think the concepts and the stories behind it are gonna lead to some interesting stuff.”



Graphic : Tres Dean

“I still feel like the Space Hippie is really going to open up some doors once Nike really figures it out. They got it out the gate and did a couple of colorways, but there’s an opportunity there for them to really push some boundaries and make a sustainable shoe that’s widely adopted.”



Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5? | Xbox Series X

Graphic : Tres Dean

“I have both, but it’s Xbox.”



The Essential Next-Gen Game for Xbox | There Isn’t One (Yet)

“There is no next-gen game that you must have right now. Just the reality. You could say Cyberpunk 2077 but also, you know. There’s nothing there really, not until next year.”



Best Cameras For Beginners (For Video) Under $1000 | Sony A6600

Graphic : Tres Dean

Graphic : Tres Dean

“This one isn’t going to be great for photography. It’s only a 4K sensor so it’s great in low lighting for video, but it doesn’t give you the best size when it comes to photos.”

The Craziest Promo Packages I’ve Ever Received

“Adidas sent the Ultra Boost ATR in a Yeti cooler, which was amazing.”

“The most insane thing I think I’ve gotten though is when Kevin Durant won his first championship in Golden State Nike sent me a pair of ‘Cork’ Air Force Ones, a bottle of Dom Perignon, and a mini wine fridge.”

Graphic : Tres Dean

“There’s just no way to deny that shoe. That’s, for me, hands down the sneaker of the year.”



Graphic : Tres Dean

“It’s just a great running shoe! They killed it with that one.”