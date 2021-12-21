Men’s Kiva Lace-Up Sneakers | $19 | Macy’s

Hey, we’ve been talking, and we all think you should probably stop walking around barefoot. It’s starting to get cold outside, and anyway, there are used needles everywhere, just all over the floor. Macy’s has this sale right now on shoes, sandels, and boots, and they’re up to 80% off, like these $31-off Men’s Kiva sneakers for $19. They’ve got boots, too, like these Unlisted Peyton Chelsea Boots for $34, or these INC Men’s Maddox jack boots for $41. Those are $51 and $69 (nice) off, respectively! Just consider buying them for your dirty, cold feet; I know you’re doing a thing, we’re just worried about you. Oh, you did get some shoes? Well, you should buy these wingtips for $148! That’s $150 off!