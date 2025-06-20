It's Not Too Early to Pick One of These Great Advent Calendars

Believe it or not, you only have about 8 weeks to get your 2025 Advent calendar in time for the holiday season.

The calendar rolling into October naturally leads to thoughts of Halloween, but it's also your official 2-month warning to get your 2025 Advent calendars picked out and ordered. Yes, calendars, plural, because Advent calendars aren't just stuffed with chocolate anymore. There are great versions for all ages, with everything from bespoke spirits and high-end cosmetics for adults, to LEGO minifigures for kids.

The Advent calendar deals are already dropping, so it's a good idea to put aside the candy and costume Halloween shopping for a bit and get your Advent calendar shopping checked off your holiday list early.

LEGO Advent Calendars | $35 - $45 | LEGO So far there are six great Advent calendar choices available from LEGO, all kid-friendly and ranging in price from $35 to $45. Remember, these are multi-year purchases, since you can disassemble the minifigures and place them back in the calendar for next year and the year after, because with thees ranging from Harry Potter to Frozen to Minecraft, these will keep the little ones' interest over and over.

24 Days of Desk Delights | $175 | Papier Papier's Advent calendars have achieved cult-classic status, with devoted fans who can't wait to get this year's version filled with bespoke high-end stationery and writing tools. Past goodies have included daily planners, bookmarks, notebooks and envelopes, and more. Anyone with a writing desk will look forward to every one of December's first 24 days with this calendar.

Bonne Maman 2025 Limited Run Edition | $55 | Amazon One for the foodies — a new limited-edition holiday spread for each of December's first 24 days, courtesy of Bonne Maman. Each mini jar has a different delicious flavor, like Caramel with Vanilla or Wild Blueberry with Maple Syrup, and each mini jar comes in a beautifully designed box. Both the boxes and the jars can be reused for your own gifting.

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar | $55 | Sephora Sephora's found a way to include over $163 worth of their ultra-popular beauty, makeup, and skincare accessories into a 24-day calendar that's selling for only $55. Half of the 24 goodies are full-sized items, with six travel-sized items and six exclusive accessories to complete this outstanding package.

Advent Calendars | $28 - $98 | Uncommon Goods For sheer range of selection and pricing points, it's hard to find a better Advent calendar source than Uncommon Goods. They're currently listing a full complement of 18 calendars ranging in price from the $28 customer-favorite Through The Window Puzzle Advent Calendar to the $98 Advent Shower Steamer Set, with several great options in between for book lovers and fans of foods from tea to candy to hot sauce.

The 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar | $98 | Anthropologie Another spectacular deal from a high-end retail giant is this 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar from Anthropologie, with over $300 worth of exclusive lip balms, sunscreens, perfumes, and other beauty items in a calendar selling for just $98. The calendar itself is a beauty, with whimsical artwork by Nephthys Foster.

2025 Wine Advent Calendar | $130 | InGoodTaste.com The holiday spirit really gets rolling when you start December with the 2025 Wine Advent Calendar, with a new mini bottle of premium wine unveiled every day for 24 days. Domestic selections from California and international ones from France, Chile, and other locales across the globe will be at your fingertips, with reds and whites both generously represented.