Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (XBO/XSX) | $36 | Microsoft



Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time takes us all back to our roots . With this release , plus Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the long- awaited sequel Psychonauts 2, I feel we may be on the cusp of a return to 3D platforming. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling. Though for folks out there with a Series X, you’ll be happy to know the game is also optimized for your console.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 11/20/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/01/2021.