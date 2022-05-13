Pre-Order Noodle and the No Bones Day | $17 | Amazon



If you haven’t fallen in love with Noodle, are you even living? This TikTok sensation is a very senior pug that helps us predict what kind of day we will have. Is it “Bones” or “No Bones” day ? Neither is bad or good but more a reminder to, in the words of his own Jonathan Graz, “Be kind to yourself.” With the help of artist Dan Tavis, this adorable old ball of fluff is now a book you can pre-order. Noodle and the No Bones Day is perfect for kids, dog lovers, and anyone who needs a little extra dose of cuteness. Spend a cozy day with Noodle and treat yourself to naps, snacks, and cuddles with your favorites, whether they have fur or not. This will ship on June 7.