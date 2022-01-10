Hanes Men’s Jogger Sweatpants | From $5 | Amazon



No, this is not some kind of cognitive test. You don’t need to wait to eat a marshmallow or answer Kinja’s riddles three before accessing this deal. You can truly pick up a pair of Hanes Men’s Jogger Sweatpants at Amazon for as low as $5 right now. I repeat, there is a pair of large men’s grey (sorry, “light steel”) everyday sweats with pockets that you can get for $5 today. That’s 81% off the usual price. You can also click around to find additional colors and sizes that may be on sale, as there are definitely more discounts than this, but simply nothing will top the exquisite bliss of getting a fresh pair of quality joggers with pockets for $5. I live in the undisputed sweatpants capital of America, so I would know.