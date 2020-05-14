Because, why not?
Butt Creams
Butt creams are the gateway booty care drug—essentially, they’re amped up body creams that tend to be thicker and are formulated to treat common caboose concerns like rashes and bumps or uneven skin tone.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Nannette de Gaspe Uplift Revealed Tush
PureBody Butt and Breast Cream
Buns of Steel Toning Cream
Butt Scrubs
Butt scrubs are pretty much what they sound like: Gritty body scrubs formulated to exfoliate your tender tush. Scrubs promise all kinds of results, like reducing cellulite and increasing firmness. Those claims may be dubious, but scrub can certainly help to even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of dry, bumpy skin, leaving you with a soft and glowing bum.
Becky Booty Scrub
Anese That Booty Tho
M3 Naturals Arabica Coffee Scrub
Butt Treatments
If you suffer from issues like butt acne, blackheads, or ingrown hairs, a specialty treatment product can help clear those things up. There are also treatments out there for cellulite, scars, stretch marks—basically, if it happens to your rear end, there’s probably a product designed to deal with it.
The Beach Bum Butt & Thigh Acne Clearing Spot Treatment Cream
Anti-Acne Buttocks & Thigh Treatment
The Back, Butt and Body Bar
Green Hearts Lab Brilliant Booty Kit
Soap & Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D
Weleda Cellulite Body Oil
Sculpt Sweat Anti-Cellulite Lotion
Body Merry Stretch Marks & Scars Defense Cream
Bleach My Butt
Butt Lifters & Enhancers
You like big butts and you cannot lie, we get it. You can do squats, sure! Or you could try one of these butt lifting and enhancing products—then report back on how well they worked because … ehhhh, these seem a little snake oil-y, right?
FreezeFrame Brazilian Butt Lift
BFE Butt Enhancement & Enlargement Cream
Curve Butt Enhancement Cream
Butt Butter Butt Enhancement Cream
Booty Besty Butt Enhancement and Butt Enlargement Pills
Booty Magic Ultra Butt Enhancement Pills
Butt Masks
Why should your face have all the fun? Sheet and mud masks for derrieres exist so if your idea of fun involves figuring out exactly which yoga pose to call on when it’s time to apply a butt mask to yourself before lying face down while your tush marinates, these are the butt care products for you!
Bawdy Bite It Plant-Based Collagen Butt Mask
Butt Cheek Beauty Kit
Biovène Bubble Butt Detoxifying Butt Mask
Freeman Travel Size Cheeky Butt Smoothing + Toning Sheet Mask
Elitzia Lifting and Tightening Collagen Crystal Gold Butt Mask
Yes To Booty-ful Paper Mask
Butt Tools
Let’s round this out with an exploration of the brushes and scrubbers and sponges and machinery—“MACHINERY?!?” Yup! Machinery—designed for making your rear end the smoothest, perkiest, glowing-est rump it can be.