Invest in Rimowa Luggage That Will Last a Lifetime

Original - Cabin | $1400 | Rimowa

Nothing whispers “airport elegance” like a nice, hardside carry-on luggage. The unmistakable silhouette of a Rimo wa suitcase is a story of craftsmanship and consideration. The “Cabin” size is designed to fit perfectly in an overhead bin and within carry-on limits. Its lightweight, aluminum exterior belies adjustable cotton interiors; each side has a “flex divider” that holds your belongings in place. With Rimowa’s pioneering Multiwheel system, the suitcase rolls smoothly against airport tile, with ball-bearing wheels and cushioned axels. The brand includes a lifetime guarantee for tune-ups to the functionality of your suitcase. Rimowa engineers for longevity—for a lifetime of travel, stories, and luxury.