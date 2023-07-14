Introducing Pinkie, the TikTok-Famous Period Care Brand for Tweens, Starting at $10

Mom-founded, health-conscious, and Tik-Tok-friendly — this brand knows what it’s doing. Pinkie was created to help tweens and teens ease into period care with products designed specifically for them. And they’re cornering a particular area of the market, seeking to reach families who want products that are organic and age-appropriate for girls as young as eight. We recommend checking out the products at Target (in-store and online), where they start at $10.

Pinkie period care products | Target

Pinkie has already gone viral (more than 2M views on TikTok) and broken the top 50 best-selling pad list on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating. One happy reviewer called the products “genius”: “all the sizes we need for my tween, cute packaging and no noisy crinkling when she’s at school and needs a pad! Love this brand.” Before the back-to-school rush, check out Pinkie’s period care products over at Target.