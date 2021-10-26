Just Dance 2021 (Xbox) | $15 | Amazon

Just Dance 2021 (PS4) | $15 | Amazon

Just Dance 2021 (PS5) | $20 | Amazon

Ubisoft w as on a roll when it comes to software last fall, releasing huge open-world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app: Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors. The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, was quietly released as the gaming wo rld was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon shoppers can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for just $25. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice.”

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/19/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/26/2021.