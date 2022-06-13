Monopoly Junior Dinosaur Edition | $17 | Amazon

Monopoly asks the important question “what if capitalism was a game and people bought up too much property and hiked prices up unfairly?” It’s nice to play in such a dystopian world that’s definitely not how our own world works, which is why this Monopoly Junior Dinosaur Edition is great for you and your kids. It takes the classic game of buying property up to fleece your friends and puts dinosaurs on it instead. It’s a fun way to pass the time with your kids , help teach them math, learn about dinosaurs, and prepare them for the cold reality of adult life.