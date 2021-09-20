NETGEAR Wireless Access Point | $260 | Amazon

There’s nothing worse than slow internet. You may be paying for fast speeds from your service provider, but if your router isn’t reaching your bedroom or bathroom or basement or whatnot, those speeds aren’t going to do much for you. You can add a coverage for 3,500 square feet to your home when you add this NETGEAR wireless access point which Amazon currently has for $90 off its original price. It’s easy to install on a wall or ceiling and can connect up to a max of 600 different client devices.