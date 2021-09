The Hobbit (Mass Market Paperback Version) | $5 | Amazon



In a hole in the ground there lived a deal. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the expensive products and overpriced goods , nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to purchase at all : it was a deal-hole, and that means savings. The book that started it all is on sale. Grab The Hobbit (mass market paperback version) for a mere $5 at Amazon.