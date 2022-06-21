Office Desk | $369 | Branch

It’s been a little over two years since the world converted to a weird work from home-hybrid-remote-whatever you’re into model, and not all of us have been great about investing in our home office setups accordingly. Fortunately, Branch Furniture has some solutions for us. I mean, people like that. They have their signature Task Chair down to $209 from $279, and the minimalist Office Desk at $369 (normally $495). If you’re in need of both, go for the unofficially labeled “We Made Too Much” Furniture Bundle and score the chair and desk together for $538 instead of $774 . I’ll save you the trouble of the math: These items are 25% off individually, but the set is 30% together. Kind of a no-brainer.

Now for some specs: Described as “the perfect ergonomic chair ... on a budget,” the Branch Task Chair has been rated the #1 Budget Office Chair by GearPatrol. It’s made with a high back covered in a nylon weave for breathable support during long working (or perhaps, gaming) hours. The chair is also padded and includes adjustable lumbar support, as well as adjustable armrest height, overall height, tilt, and tilt tension. I don’t know what tilt tension means, but it’s nice to know I have the option to customize it.

The impact- and stain-resistant desk includes a premium MDF top and a steel frame that supports upwards of 650 lbs. Cannot imagine what you’d ever need to test that for, but still a cool feature. With its beveled desktop and flared legs, the Office Desk offers a clean and simple foundation for your workspace. It’s also backed by the Branch Furniture Warranty for 10 years. Update your work space in style (and save big) before the sale ends on Thursday, June 30.

