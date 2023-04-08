Immerse Yourself in Your Music with $50 Off These Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

Whether music is your lifeblood or you like to spend time listening to podcasts, a great pair of headphones is a must. And if you like to block out everything going on around you while doing so, better make sure they’re noise cancelling. If you’re searching for a great, reliable pair of cans, you’d do well to nab a pair of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are lightweight, great-looking, and most importantly, fantastic performers.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | $329 | Adorama

You can save $50 right now on a pair of these noise cancelling headphones, which you can get in both black and silver. They have a stainless steel headband lined with foam and angled earcups for maximum comfort. Listen to your favorite tunes, take a call with the onboard microphones, or just block out the world and listen to whatever your heart desires without being interrupted by dogs barking, crying babies, or whatever else is going on in the world. Plus, they’re compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa. Be sure and nab a pair if you’re going to, because this deal won’t last long.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $329 at Adorama