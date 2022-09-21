Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones | $200 | Best Buy

Best Buy’s deal of the day is the Beats Studio 3 . These pure adaptive noise canceling headphones blocks any excess external noises and calibrate your audio in real-time to give you a premium listening experience. Drown out the sounds of the wind turbine on the next plane you take or jam out while your roommate studies in peach and quiet. Battery life is exceptional with 22 hours while Pure ANC is on and up to 40 hours when off. That’s 40 hours straight you can be vibing out to the Over the Garden Wall soundtrack It is Fall, after all . The headphones are $150 off in Midnight Black.