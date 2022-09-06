Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) | $40 | Amazon



If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely, then you the both of us missed out on Final Fantasy VII Remake. This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many GOTY lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, and the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60fps. Also, you get a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $30 off at Amazon.