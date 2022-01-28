S ony Bravia A80J 65" OLED TV | $1,998 | Amazon

Sony Bravia A80J 77" OLED TV | $2,898 | Amazon

Maybe you saw the LG C1 deal we posted yesterday, but you’re more impressed with the image processing on the Sony A80J, or you just hate WebOS—then you’re in luck, because the Sony A80J is also on sale right now, so long as you want the big 65" one or the even bigger 77" version. That’s the lower-tier OLED Sony put out last year that has deep blacks, great color, good (but not as good as the more-expensive A90J) HDR brightness, and HDMI 2.1 inputs for 120Hz gaming—although, Sony still hasn’t updated the firmware to include variable refresh rate, as promised. Sony made a lot of noise about the image processing when they announced the TV, crowing about how it mimics the way people see things naturally. I don’t know about all of that, but it is still an excellent-looking TV, and has surprisingly good built-in sound that uses the screen as a speaker—I know all of this because I read the review by some guy who’s walking around pretending to be me over at Gizmodo. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the 65", but the 77" has never been this low, and is currently almost down to half the price it debuted at.