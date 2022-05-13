Good Burger Limited-Edition Steelbook Blu-ray | $15 | Amazon

Welcome to the Kinja Deals, home of the Kinja Deal, may I take your order? That’s right, Good Burger is getting a Blu-ray release. This Nickelodeon-produced flick starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell of Kenan & Kel fame based on their original All That series of sketc hes entered the hearts of 90s kids everywhere. This movie had the secret sauce that appealed to kids everywhere. Its VHS release also came on one of those sweet orange tapes Nick was making a bunch of at the time. The Blu-ray unfortunately lacks the color, but it does come in a Steelbook case . It’s available for pre-order now for just $15 and is expected to release July 19.