Ilia Beauty’s Friends & Family Sale Is On — Save Up to 25% and Get a Free Gift

Ilia Beauty’s Friends & Family Sale is here, and it’s a rare chance to save big on some of the most popular clean beauty products out there. Now through June 13, you can score up to 25% off your order—and if you hit the highest tier, you’ll get a free bronzer or highlighter thrown in, too. It’s the perfect excuse to stock up on old favorites or try something new just in time for summer.

The deal is pretty straightforward. You’ll get 20% off everything sitewide, no matter what you’re buying. If your order hits $125, that discount bumps up to 25%. And if you go over $175, not only do you get that same 25% off, but Ilia will also toss in a free bronzer or highlighter to help you dial up your summer glow. No promo code needed. Your savings automatically be applied at checkout.

If you’re new to Ilia, this is a great time to see what the hype is about. Their Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 is one of the brand’s bestsellers for a reason. It gives you light coverage, sun protection, and skincare benefits in one step. The Limitless Lash Mascara is another fan favorite, and their multi-use cream products make it easy to build a glowy, low-effort routine that actually lasts.

This sale runs through June 13, and that’s only a few more days. The sooner you shop, the better your chances of grabbing the shades and products you want before they sell out.