Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo | $30 | Ulta



Want hair like Legolas from Lord of The Rings? Or Geralt from The Witcher? Or Lexi from Cheer? Or just hair that stays the glorious silvery-blonde color you dyed it to in the first place? Believe me, I get it. I rocked Khaleesi hair for an entire summer and even though it fried the hell out of it, I looked great. Perhaps if I (or any of these other folks) had picked up Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo for $30 from Ulta, we would have extended the life of our beautiful platinum manes well beyond time for the first root touch-up. This big honkin’ container of it is 29% off right now, so there’s never been a better time to pick up a violet-hued shampoo that literally prolongs the life of your color as you use it. Honestly, I’m ready to buy it just to give me an excuse to dye my hair again.