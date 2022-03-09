Lenovo Chromebook 3 | $97 | Best Buy

Chromebooks are cheap, but they’re rarely this cheap for a decent brand new one—pick up this Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 at Best Buy right now. For that price, you’ll get a surprisingly capable machine that relies solely on web apps within Google Chrome for its software and general functionality. That might seem limiting, but it’s surprisingly functional, allowing you to handle office tasks via Google’s productivity suite and its cloud service, Google Drive. If you just need a machine to browse the web, watch movies, and listen to music on, it’s more than capable of that, too. And of course, it’s their versatility and low price that has turned them into the de facto machine used by schools everywhere to help teachers engage with their students in a way previously not possible.

This particular Chromebook has 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and runs on an AMD A6 CPU. It’s got two USB 3.1 Type A ports and two USB 3.1 Type C ports and a headphone jack, and has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. I’m pretty sure this is the exact Chromebook they gave my daughter for remote learning, and I can say with absolute confidence that it does exactly what you expect a Chromebook to do.