If You’re Going to Buy Her Lingerie for Valentine’s Day, Buy It From One of These Brands

Photo : Fleur Du Mal

At the risk of mixing cultural metaphors, Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl of men buying lingerie for their significant others. Christmas and Hanukkah are celebrated with family, usually, making sexy undergarments a less-than-ideal gift, while anniversaries call for nostalgic presents rather than romantic ones. As for lingerie on her birthday? Well, that could come off looking more like a present for you than for her.



In the event that men even still buy lingerie for their significant others (feels like I can hear one of those “I can’t even hold a door open for a woman anymore!” arguments except it’s “I can’t even buy edible panties for my wife of sixty years anymore!” things), Team SG’s rounded up some favorites you can confidently give this year.

Thankfully, it’s 2020 and there are a ton of romantic, sexy af options from brands that don’t rely on promoting a diamond-studded push-up bra worn by a supermodel to sell their wares.

Below, 7 Valentine’s Day lingerie gifts she’ll actually like (and, even better, wear).

Lively Mesh Trim Bralette Photo : Lively Mesh

A bralette makes a great gift because it says, “I like your boobs just the way they are.” No padding, no wires, this style from female-founded Lively looks cute and feels comfortable as hell.

Make it a set with the matching print mesh back bikini briefs.

Negative Underwear Essaouira Bodysuit in Black Photo : NEGATIVE

Another female-founded lingerie brand, Negative Underwear makes understated (but not boring!) foundation garments for too-cool-to-care chicks like Miley Cyrus, who’s been spotted on her Insta in this black bodysuit.



And I am speaking from personal experience when I tell you this thing looks just as sexy when worn at home with sweats as it does out in the world with tight jeans and heels.

Fleur Du Mal Vegan Leather Lily Bustier Photo : Fleur Du Mal

Yes, this bustier (which is sort of a top-slash-bra hybrid she can wear as clothes or underwear) is expensive. It’s also sexy as all get-out, and will last way longer than a dozen roses.

I’d wear this peeking out from a button-up shirt, or on its own with high-waisted pants and a leather jacket draped oh-so-carelessly over my shoulders.

Aerie Real Happy Wireless Lightly Lined Bra Photo : Aerie

Aerie is a popular intimate apparel sub-brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters. They’ve become uber-popular thanks to their airbrush-free ad campaigns and surprisingly great, extremely affordable offerings.

This lightly padded bra comes in XS through XXL, making getting her size right a little bit easier. Snap it up in the ‘coral sun’ color alongside the matching seamless thong underwear for a traditional Vale ntine’s Day matching set that doesn’t feel Victoria’s Secret-y.

Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong 3-Pack Photo : Hanky Panky

Okay okay, a 3-pack of underwear—specifically thong underwear!—may not sound like a good gift to give a woman. It’s a bulk purchase! Thongs support the patriarchy, not her butt cheeks!

But fear not. Hanky Panky is the gold standard for women’s thongs, with the signature soft lace fabric and romantic colorways coveted by women of all stripes. They’re also not cheap and practically never go on sale. Meaning? A 3-pack of their undies makes a great gift! There’s also a 5-pack if you’re feeling slightly more generous.

LOVE Stories

LOVE Stories Love Lace Bralette Rosie Panties Photo : LOVE Stories

Another bralette, another non-traditional sizing chart. Another female founder! Are we spotting a pattern here?!



Choose from sizes 1, 2, or 3 on top and bottom for a better chance of buying her something that fits.

Les Girls Les Boys Leopard Print Stretch-Mesh Bodysuit Photo : Les Girls Les Boys

One more bodysuit before I go! Rawr.



Les Girls Les Boys was launched last year by Serena Rees, founder of Agent Provocateur (these lingerie ladies stay busy!), and the underwear-meets-streetwear label has quickly gained a cult following. The line includes lingerie sets, yes, but also hoodies and swimsuits. To be honest, I don’t know how one wears a bodysuit on its own (are you just...walking around the house in a bodysuit?) but this bad boy would look super sexy under an oversized blazer with black jeans or a leather skirt.