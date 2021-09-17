Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels | $8 | Macy’s



If you’ve taken part in spring cleaning and got rid of old useless things, congratulations. Throwing out things you don’t need can be very therapeutic. The next place in your deep house clean should be the linen closet. Now is the time to throw out old holey and discolored towels (or donate to a pet shelter). But don’t worry, Macy’s is here to help. This sale is so good you’re going to welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $8, and the hand towels are $6. So you can have a set for only $12.

Advertisement

They come in ten colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25. This sale ends on July 5.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated new information on 9/17/2021.