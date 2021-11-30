Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $42 | Amazon

If you think about it, we’re kind of living in a real age of calamity right now. 2020 & 2021 has been the kind of dark era of history that future children will ask their grandparents about. “What was it like? Was it really as bad as it sounded?” They will probably be less interested in hearing about 2020's standout Zelda spinoff Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but honestly, that’s what I’d rather tell these hypothetical kids about. This Dynasty Warriors-like game expands the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by fleshing out its characters and lore amid big battles. I will tell my grandkids about my war stories, like the time I took down a Lynel with half a heart left. They will say “Grandpa, please” and I will say “Hyyyahhh.” If you also want to share this moment with your future kids, the digital code is down to $42 at Amazon.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/28/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/30/2020.