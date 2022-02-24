Cuphead (Steam Key) | $15 | Amazon

Netflix just released the first season of a new cartoon Cuphead, inspired by the rubber hose cartoon style of the golden age of American animation and early Disney which is taken directly from the video game of the same name. If you’ve enjoyed this homage to the great which came before, you’d likely enjoy the breathtaking, hand-drawn animation of the original game. Be warned, though. Cuphead the game is one giant boss rush of uniquely charismatic yet unforgiving antagonists. This game is tough, y’all, though not in a frustrating way. It’s very easy to load back in for one more go and feel a rush of pride when you finally overcome the one clown that’s been killing you for the past two hours. The game is $5 off for PC.