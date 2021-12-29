16" Victus Laptop | $650 | HP

If you’re looking for an entry-level, subdued gaming experience in a tighter form factor than some of the gargantuan machines out there, you could do far worse than this HP Victus laptop. With a 16" full HD screen, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, GeForce RTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and more to start, it has respectable enough specs to play some of your older favorites, while upgrades to the GPU, RAM, and 256GB NVMe SSD can improve the experience while keeping the price low, especially with the deal HP is offering for $160 off right now. What’s more, if you prefer a more low-profile appearance, this laptop offers that, with clean lines, no RGB light shows, and an overall minimalist look that would appeal to anybody who wants a solid, low cost laptop that will still get them into a good game now and again.