Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | $320 | Best Buy

Okay yeah Dyson’s fancy, expensive hair dryer has been out for a few years, and Alex Cranz even wrote about it over at Gizmodo in 2016 (she begrudgingly loved it), but have I seen it? Yes. Did I remember it exists this morning? No. But look, that doesn’t stop me from knowing that this fuchsia hair dryer is actually a pretty amazing piece of tech from the weird vacuum cleaner manufacturer. To get the discount, you’re going to need to sign into your My Best Buy account, which is free. The deal will show up after that.

Advertisement

As a quick aside, does everyone have a hard time spelling fuchsia correctly on the first try? I mean, I know you and I can, but I’m talking about everyone else.