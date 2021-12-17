Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set | $35 | Macy’s

Yo, you gotta get in here and buy some cookware right now. This Macy’s deal includes two saucepans , a 5-quart stockpot, a sauté pan, and a frying pan, as well as the lids for each. It also has three utensils and a flower steamer, and all of this together is $35 right now. Obviously, these are probably not the finest cookware in the world—doubtful we’d be wasting entire news cycles with complaints about how Kamala Harris bought them—but for 35 bones you ain’t gonna see me turning my nose up at them. There are plenty of people lacking a good variety of cookware, and none of them should be ashamed of buying this set. But hurry; this deal is only on until December 19. That’s in two days!