Style & Co Petite Tiered Dress, Black | $8 | Macy’s

Style & Co Petite Tiered Dress, Blue | $8 | Macy’s

Style & Co Petite Printed Dress | $8 | Macy’s

You should take a vacation! That’s what I think Macy’s is trying to tell you. That, or it’s time to start thinking about your spring and summer wardrobe as a precaution against falling into the pit of despair that is Early Winter. Perhaps it’s both. Anyway, you can get this Style & Co Petite Tiered Dress in Black for 84% off the original price right now. If you want something a little less plain, this sweet Style & Co Petite Tiered Dress in Blue has a tie neck and flutter sleeves. Is it also $8 instead of $50? Yes, yes it is. Assuming you’re so over little black dresses, and the blue’s not catching your eye either, I would direct you to the Style & Co Petite Printed Dress. It’s a lovely light tie-dye print in a soft pink and white, and it’s sleeveless, which is fun. Literally all of these dresses have been marked down to $8, so if you were tempted, you could grab all three for what’s normally half the price of just one. Huh, maybe I can do math after all.

G/O Media may get a commission Style & Co Petite Tiered Dress, Black Everyone loves an LBD

Lightweight and classic, this dress can be casual, fancy, or something in between. Also, it's $8. Buy fir $8 at Macy's

G/O Media may get a commission Save 84% Style & Co Petite Tiered Dress, Blue Blue skies ahead

This easy-breezy sundress is perfect for spring, summer, or vacation. Also, let me remind you that it's $8. Buy for $8 at Macy's